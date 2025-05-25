Shadow Token (SHDW) 24-Hour Volume Tops $209,029.96

Shadow Token (SHDW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. Shadow Token has a total market capitalization of $19.72 million and $209,029.96 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Shadow Token token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,170.46 or 1.00549253 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,385.14 or 0.99819271 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Shadow Token

Shadow Token’s total supply is 169,055,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,721,893 tokens. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @genesysgo. Shadow Token’s official website is www.shdwdrive.com.

Shadow Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadow Token (SHDW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shadow Token has a current supply of 169,055,662.32349026. The last known price of Shadow Token is 0.12199637 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $193,338.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shdwdrive.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadow Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

