Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Buys New Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,426 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Workday by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 241,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,394,000 after purchasing an additional 106,364 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Workday by 274.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 83,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total transaction of $733,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,814.67. The trade was a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,921.75. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126 over the last ninety days. 19.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.54.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $238.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

