Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNDY. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in monday.com by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $288.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $188.01 and a 12-month high of $342.64.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

