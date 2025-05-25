Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Boosts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 144.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,500 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $45,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TMUS opened at $242.88 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.37 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.68. The stock has a market cap of $275.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

