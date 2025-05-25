Garde Capital Inc. Sells 183 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $148.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.38 and a 1-year high of $183.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.57 and a 200-day moving average of $160.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

