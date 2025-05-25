NFT Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00002774 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00019732 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00002566 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

