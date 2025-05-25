Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,494,000. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 101,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $94.88 and a 12 month high of $121.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

