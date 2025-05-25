Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $23.41 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,407,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
S&P Global Stock Down 0.2%
S&P Global stock opened at $510.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.
Read Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.