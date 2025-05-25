Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $23.41 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $510.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

