Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $11.96 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136,100 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Trex worth $11,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Trex by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,819,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,858,000 after buying an additional 3,818,025 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Trex by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,599,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,505,000 after acquiring an additional 523,113 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Trex by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,734 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Trex by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,153,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,631,000 after acquiring an additional 126,441 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Trex by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,029,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,064,000 after purchasing an additional 939,960 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE:TREX opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.12. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $88.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $339.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.11 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TREX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Trex from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $144,728.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,885.73. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at $105,505.40. The trade was a 45.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,286 shares of company stock valued at $323,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

