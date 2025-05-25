Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,463 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12,475.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.4%

SMH stock opened at $237.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $170.11 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.41.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.