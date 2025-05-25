Heck Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,735 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $509.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $472.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.72. The company has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Baird R W lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.75.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

