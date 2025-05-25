Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

GAUZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Gauzy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gauzy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Gauzy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Gauzy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Gauzy stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08. Gauzy has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gauzy will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Gauzy by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Gauzy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kodai Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Gauzy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Gauzy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gauzy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

