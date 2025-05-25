Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 67,276 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,599,047 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 867,870 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 203,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 169,850 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $743.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 191,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,596.64. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,924. This represents a 17.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

