Vise Technologies Inc. Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 129.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,754,000 after purchasing an additional 222,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,704,000 after purchasing an additional 114,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,361,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,218,000 after purchasing an additional 126,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $715.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $689.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $634.29. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $731.00. The company has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $4,544,812.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,348. This trade represents a 30.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,127 shares of company stock worth $5,834,498. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

