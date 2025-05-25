Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,754 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $57,380,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $47,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,243,000 after purchasing an additional 225,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,188,000 after purchasing an additional 107,397 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $15,220,000.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 0.9%

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $132.08 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

