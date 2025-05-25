Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Pullen Investment Management LLC

Pullen Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $103.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $444.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

