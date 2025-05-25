Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 1,643 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.4% of Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $416.33 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $451.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.68.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

