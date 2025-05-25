B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.90 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 118.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,542,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 379.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,375,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,106,000 after purchasing an additional 582,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,093,000 after acquiring an additional 408,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,702.72. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,431 shares of company stock valued at $74,472,548. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.6%
CRWD opened at $455.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $459.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.54.
CrowdStrike Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CrowdStrike
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.