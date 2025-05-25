Armis Advisers LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.



The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX).

