Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.04 Million Stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKM. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in SK Telecom by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period.

SK Telecom Price Performance

SKM stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. SK Telecom had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SK Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

