Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kirby were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 253 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE KEX opened at $107.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.37. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $132.21. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $785.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

