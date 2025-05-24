General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus set a $295.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. The trade was a 37.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $274.93 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $316.90. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.45.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

