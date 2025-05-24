Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,452 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,136 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,933,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,058 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.6%

UPS stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.45. The stock has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

