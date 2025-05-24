McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lowered by Centerstone Investors LLC

Centerstone Investors LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.2% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $314.65 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,850. This trade represents a 7.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,276 shares of company stock worth $4,419,385. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

