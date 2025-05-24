Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:LMT opened at $469.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

