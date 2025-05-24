Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 38,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.