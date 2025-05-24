Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP stock opened at $504.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $482.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.24. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.74 and a 12-month high of $582.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

