Columbia River Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. Union Pacific accounts for 1.0% of Columbia River Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $222.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.00 and a 200 day moving average of $233.43. The company has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

