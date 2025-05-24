North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 372,784 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,784 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $21.56.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

