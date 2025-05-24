Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.4% of Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $63.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $64.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

