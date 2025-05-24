North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,390 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $222.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.00 and its 200-day moving average is $233.43.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

