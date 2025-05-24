Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,194 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $387,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $222,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535,335 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,905.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after buying an additional 6,497,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:F opened at $10.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

