Dividend Stocks To Consider – May 22nd

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, NextEra Energy, Nordstrom, and Target are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders on a regular basis, typically in the form of cash payments. They offer investors a steady income stream alongside potential capital appreciation. These stocks usually come from mature, financially stable firms, and are often evaluated by metrics like dividend yield and payout ratio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.00. 117,179,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,032,414. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 154,871,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,167,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.04. 28,395,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,050,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.20. The firm has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.68. 50,669,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,274. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded up $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $95.08. 8,193,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,032,747. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

