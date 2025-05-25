Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 112,233.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,595,000 after buying an additional 1,062,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,930,765,000 after buying an additional 771,232 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intuit by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after buying an additional 620,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment boosted its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $942,750,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. This represents a 99.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $720.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $734.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $616.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $621.02.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $714.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.33.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

