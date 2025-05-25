Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $20.67 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 106.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,891 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $20,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPQ opened at $52.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.5979 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $7.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.