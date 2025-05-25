Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,194 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.35.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Trading Down 0.5%

BA opened at $202.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.17 and its 200-day moving average is $170.49. The stock has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $209.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

