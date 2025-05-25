Heck Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 659,924 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 659,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,379,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.8% of Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,394 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,622 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $81.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average is $74.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $82.62.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

