1,072 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Sunbeam Capital Management LLC

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,072 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,276 shares of company stock worth $4,419,385 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1%

McDonald’s stock opened at $314.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

