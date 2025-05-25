Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.30.

SYK opened at $377.01 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.10. The firm has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

