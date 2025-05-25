Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 113,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 2.7% of Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $22.33 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.