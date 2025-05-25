Aurdan Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aurdan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,102,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 274,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $713.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $789.29 and a 200 day moving average of $803.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

