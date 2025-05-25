Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lessened by American Trust

American Trust decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $176.30 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.65.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.68, for a total value of $19,659,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,914,158.52. This represents a 19.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,065 shares of company stock valued at $40,070,845. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

