Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 348,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,948,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,484,197,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $244,169,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $240,269,000. Amundi increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NextEra Energy by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

View Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.