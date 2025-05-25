Armis Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. HTLF Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 17.3%

IEFA opened at $81.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average is $74.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $82.62.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

