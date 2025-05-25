United Advisor Group LLC Sells 197 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

United Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Family Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,343,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. Finally, Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $582.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $578.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $556.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.