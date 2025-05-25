Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.0% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $343.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price target (up from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $309.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

