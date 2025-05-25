RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,620,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 441,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,042,000 after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,946 shares of company stock worth $9,024,856 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

RTX Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:RTX opened at $132.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $176.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.13 and a 200-day moving average of $124.74. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $138.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

