896 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc

Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $261.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $260.77 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.88 and a 200-day moving average of $248.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

