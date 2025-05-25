Garde Capital Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $123.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.03, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $133.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,931,701 shares of company stock valued at $373,180,433. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.