H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Buys 190 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,739,788,000 after acquiring an additional 151,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,553,035,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 600,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,363,125,000 after acquiring an additional 672,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,805,009,000 after acquiring an additional 696,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $407.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $377.13 and its 200 day moving average is $431.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price target on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.88.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

